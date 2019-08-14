How US Funds Movements Abroad and Silences Them at Home

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by independent journalist, writer and researcher Denis Rogatyuk to talk about President Mauricio Macri of Argentina's poor performance in their primary elections, the ascension of left-winger Alberto Fernández, and the instant impacts of the elections on Argentina's economy.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Mustafa Jumale, Policy Manager at Black Alliance for Just Immigration, to talk about Donald Trump's potential rule changes impacting visa and green card holder's access to public aid.

In this special segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by writer and environmental justice organizer, Kari Fulton, to talk about the Trump administration's environmental rule changes on endangered species, new findings on the dangers of Chipotle's brown food bowls, and heightened lead levels in the water in Newark, New Jersey and on playgrounds in Washington, D.C.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Max Blumenthal, editor of The Grayzone, to talk about Max's recent one-on-one interview with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the range of Western institutions working to reimpose the Monroe Doctrine across Latin America, the US media boycott of talking abut US foreign meddling, the 40th Anniversary of the Sandinista Revolution in Nicaragua, and the explicit biases of the New York Times, Wall St Journal, and Reuters.

