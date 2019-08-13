Did Epstein Escape Justice?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by John Kiriakou, co-host of "Loud and Clear" on Radio Sputnik to talk about the death of Jeffrey Epstein and whether or not it was possible for Epstein to have committed suicide at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ben Dixon, host of the "Benjamin Dixon Show" to continue the conversation on Epstein and talk abut an elderly couple who committed a murder suicide due to mounting medical bills and how their story illustrates how central healthcare is in the political climate and the 2020 elections.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Dave Ragland, Senior Bayard Rustin Fellow at the Fellowship of Reconciliation and Co-Founder of the Truth Telling Project to talk about the second anniversary of the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik News Analyst to talk about the Iowa State fair where 22 Democratic candidates made their pitches to Iowans ahead of the first in the state Iowa Caucus next February. The group was also joined by Bryan Weaver, Founder of Hoops Sagrado live from Guatemala to talk about Conservative Alejandro Giammattei winning the Presidential run-off election.

