Nationalists in US Military - Why Are They Joining the Army?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Jason Dzubow, an immigration attorney, partner at Dzubow & Pilcher, PLLC and blogger at www.asylumist.com to discuss recent ICE raids in Mississippi, how it's part and parcel of a racist PR campaign and the racialization of immigration.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Sputnik Field Reporter Bob Schlehuber on his interview with Kina Collins, a candidate in the 2020 U.S. House election for Illinois' 7th congressional district connecting capitalism to mass shootings and community violence and grassroots alternatives to the police.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Vicki Cervantes, North America Coordinator of the Honduras Solidarity Network, to discuss the intense demonstrations happening in Honduras calling for the US-backed President Juan Orlando Hernandez to resign, Hernandez's connections to narco-trafficking and why the US government continues to support JOH despite the undemocratic and deeply repressive conditions in Honduras.

Later in the show Eugene and Sean are joined by Jamal "DJ One Luv" Muhammad, host of the "Love Lounge" radio show on Square1Radio.com to discuss white supremacists in the military, the hypocrisy of a US official meeting with Hong Kong protesters and the low level of political consciousness in the U.S.

