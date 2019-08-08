Trump's Response to Mass Shootings Raises Major 'Red Flags'

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Clarence Lusane, Professor of Political Science at Howard University, to discuss the peace accords signed in Mozambique between the ruling FRELIMO Party and the Renamo opposition group, the dynamics of their historical conflict and how the accords may serve as an example for reconciliation elsewhere in the region.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Paul Dobson and Lucas Koerner of Venezuelanalysis.com to discuss the recent "international conference for Democracy in Venezuela" in Lima where John Bolton took center stage, the impact of the US embargo against Venezuela and how Juan Guaido stands to fare in the near future.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by by Professor Ahsan I. Butt, Associate Professor at the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University to discuss India revoking Kashmir’s special status, how Pakistan and India’s history with Kashmir impacts this decision and the potential for conflict between the two countries in the near future.

Later in the show Eugene and Sean are joined by Mondale Robinson of the Free Born Blacks PAC to discuss Donald Trump's proposed "red flag" laws in response to mass shootings, how the Deep South contains the real "battleground states" and the release of Cyntoia Brown, a child sex trafficking victim who was jailed for killing a man who was abusing her.

