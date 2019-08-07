More Mass Shootings and More Lukewarm Responses From Officials

The nation grapples with a new slew of mass shootings; Trump declares China a currency manipulator; Employment being left in the hands of AI

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Jude Woodward, author of "The US vs China: Asia's new Cold War?" to discuss the US declaring China a currency manipulator, the impacts this will have on US workers, and the political impact this could have on Donald Trump.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Lee Camp, host of Redacted Tonight on RT, to talk about the recent spate of mass shootings, the violence of American culture and the often tepid response to shootings by the media and government officials.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa to talk about Cloudflar dropping 8chan after the El Paso shooter posted his manifesto to the site and the increasing use of artificial intelligence and face recognition technology in hiring practices

Later in the show Eugene and Sean are joined by independent researcher Sam Menefee-Libey to continue their discussion of the El Paso shooting, a Black suspect being led around on a leash by mounted police officers in Galveston, Texas and the stigmatization and scapegoating of mental health that seems to always follow mass shootings.

