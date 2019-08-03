After New Intelligence Daniel Ratcliffe No Longer Considered for DNI

US pulls out of INF Treaty; Will Puerto Rico be left without a Governor? ; Leader of Canada's Communist Party previews October's elections

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Kevin Kamps, Radioactive Waste Watchdog at Beyond Nuclear to talk about the United States pulling out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty with Russia, CNN's disgust with Elizabeth Warren's position on first strike nuclear attacks, and just how worried we should be about a nuclear weapon being used in American cities.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Adriana Garriga-Lopez to talk about the political line of a succession crisis in Puerto Rico, the racist history of the US occupation of the island, and what movements can overpower the broader corruption of the Puerto Rican ruling class.

In this special segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by joined by Liz Rowley of the Communist Party of Canada to discuss the upcoming federal elections in Canada, the Trudeau government's foreign policy aligning with Washington, and the growing impact of the First Nations people movement on popular politics.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Kendrick Jackson, Civil and Social Innovation expert and Bob Schlehuber to talk about Congressman Ratcliffe being removed for consideration for Director of National Intelligence, Edward Snowden's upcoming memoir, NYPD Officer and Eric Gardner killer Daniel Pantaleo, Washington D.C.'s big brother camera rebate program, Kelly Craft being confirmed as US Ambassador to the United Nations, Donald Trump's rally in Cincinnati, and the announcement of the sole black GOP member of Congress Will Hurd resigning.

