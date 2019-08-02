The Name's Mike Bennett and He Shouldn't Be in It

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Jack Rasmus, author and professor of economics and politics at St. Mary’s College in California to discuss the implications and consequences of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ajamu Baraka, National Organizer of Black Alliance for Peace, to talk about how little foreign policy was discussed during the second night of Democratic debates, how this illustrates the imperialist orientation of mainstream Democrats, and how Democrats who question US militarism are attacked by their Party-mates.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Sputnik News Analyst Bob Schlehuber on the ground in Detroit to discuss the lack of energy around the second night of Democratic debates contrasted to the first night and how the potential candidates performed.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by China Dickerson National Political Director of Forward Majority, to analyze the performance of Joe Biden in the debates, the click-bait nature of the moderators and issues with CNN's formatting.

