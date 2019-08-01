No, Seriously, Who TF is Steve Bullock?!

Night one of Dem Detroit debates down; the struggle in the Sudan continues; the latest on the death penalty in the US.

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Hajooj Kuka, filmmaker and member of the Sudanese nonviolent resistance movement Girifna to discuss a number of people, including schoolchildren who were recently killed in Sudan, the state of government transition from the military to the government and what forces may be holding up the transition to civilian government.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Sputnik News Analyst Bob Schlehuber with on-the-ground analysis of the first night of Democratic debates in Detroit, how Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren teamed up against centrists and the surprising performance of Marianne Williamson.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Robert Dunham, Executive Director of the Death Penalty Information Center to discuss how the death penalty is trending downward in the US though some Republicans have taken it up for political reasons, contrasting a one pill cocktail to a multiple-pill cocktail and the race and class dynamics inherent in the use of death penalty.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Jaqueline and Abdushahid Luqman of Luqman Nation to discuss the first night of the Detroit debates, the hypocrisy of American democracy and expectations for the second night of debates in Detroit.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com