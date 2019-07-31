...Who TF is Steve Bullock?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Sarah Brummet, an organizer with the ANSWER Coalition in Pensacola, Florida, to discuss the recent killing of 28-year-old Tymar Crawford by Pensacola police, the response from his family and the community and how Pensacola Police are attempting to warp the narrative around Tymar's killing to justify the officers' actions.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Sputnik News Analyst Bob Schlehuber on the ground in Flint, Michigan discussing infrastructure and other issues leading up to the Democratic debates in Detroit. Schlehuber points out that the water crisis is but one of many issues needing to be addressed in Flint and how candidates must do more than talk about Donald Trump if they hope to succeed.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Brandon Byrd, professor of history at Vanderbilt University to talk about his upcoming book, "The Black Republic: African Americans and the Fate of Haiti," shifts and changes in Black America's orientation towards Haiti and the space the Haitian revolution occupies in the Black American imagination.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by writer David Shams to discuss tonight Democratic debates, whether Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren will "team up" against the centrists, ongoing tensions between the US, UK and Iran and the feasibility of Andrew Yang's proposed UBI program.

