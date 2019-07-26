AG Barr Reinstates Federal Death Penalty

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by journalist and author Daniel Lazare to talk about Robert Mueller's two-part Congressional hearing, what Democrats and Republicans accomplished from the hearing, the underlying Russiaphobia present throughout the hearing, and if Robert Mueller will ever be heard from again.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Neil Clark, a journalist and broadcaster whose work has appeared in The Guardian, The Week, and Morning Star to talk about what promises new Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be able to keep as he enters 10 Downing Street, the Boris Bump Conservatives are feeling and the climate of environmental politics in the UK.

In this special segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Rima Brusi, anthropologist, writer, educator and scholar-in-residence at the Center for Human Rights and Peace Studies, at Lehman College-City University of New York, to talk about the resignation of Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello, the rigging of the Puerto Rican economy by Wall Street and the US Federal government, the process of decolonizing the island and restoring the public oversight of the economy.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Jamal "DJ One Luv" Muhammad, host of the "Love Lounge" radio show on Square1Radio.com to talk about the failure of Democrats to discover anything new from Robert Mueller's congressional hearing, Attorney General William Barr ordering the resumption of the federal death penalty, Democratic candidates attacking one another on police policies, and Cory Booker's football stats at Stanford University.

