Mueller Hearing Teaches Us Three Things...

On this special segment of "By Any Means Necessary" with Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist Ted Rall and Lee Camp, host of Redacted Tonight on RT America, to talk about Robert Mueller's hearing at the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees, the lack of new information presented at the hearing, the lies told throughout the hearing and where Republicans and Democrats go from here.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com