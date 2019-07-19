The Battle for Boriken Continues

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Sputnik News Analyst Bob Schlehuber with an on-the-ground on protests in Puerto Rico calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rosselló and whether he can survive politically amongst deep criticism.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dan Kovalik, author of The Plot to Attack Iran: How the CIA and the Deep State Have Conspired to Vilify Iran to discuss Iran seizing a foreign oil tanker and how this factors into escalating tensions with Washington.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Sputnik News Analyst Walter Smolarek and return to the subject of Puerto Rico to discuss how the history of US colonialism impacts what's happening on the island and how protesters pull from the country's deep history of resistance for the demonstrations.Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Ted Rall, award winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, to discuss Donald Trump's recent Mississippi rally, his 2020 Republican challengers and how Nancy Pelosi exemplifies race and class division in the Democrat Party.

