The Show Google Doesn't Want You to Hear!

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Bill Honigman, California State Coordinator and Co-Coordinator of the Healthcare as a Human Right Issue Organizing Team for Progressive Democrats of America to talk about a US judge awarding over $25 million dollars in damages to victims of Bayer Monsanto’s glyphosate-based Roundup, the huge profit margins for pharmaceutical companies in the US, and the erosion of courts and government agencies the should provide oversight on these corporations.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa to talk about Google de-prioritizing RT and Sputnik in its searches, how tech platforms functionally serve as content editors and the tech executives that recently testified on the Hill.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ricardo Vaz, political analyst and editor at Venezuelanalysis.com to discuss the recent report of UN High Commissioner Michele Bachelet’s recent report on the country, glaring omissions in her report concerning issues like political violence, the state of ongoing talks with the opposition and the footing of Juan Guaido as the attempted coup continues to lose vitality.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by writer David Shams to discuss Donald Trump's confusing approach to Iran, Trump's racist remarks to "The Squad" and Reps. Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and John Lewis introducing a bill to reaffirm the right to boycott in what appears to be a response to Anti-BDS efforts.

