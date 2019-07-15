Blame the Bots! Or the Chinese Boogeyman

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Stephen I. Vladeck, Professor at the University of Texas School of Law, to talk about the Trump administration attempting to dramatically limit asylum claims, the continued fear-mongering strategy by the administration to curb immigration numbers, and the best ways to fix America's asylum process.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Delvone Michael, Senior Political Adviser of the Working Families Party, to talk about Donald Trump tweeting Democratic congresswomen of color should "go back" to their countries, race in electoral politics in 2020, the future of Black politics after Congressional Black Caucus members' attack on Justice Democrats.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by journalist Whitney Webb to talk about the role of Christians United for Israel and Christian Zionism in influencing US policy in the Middle East, the deep commitment of CUFI's 7 million-plus members to their "end of days" ideology, anti-Semitism within the Christian Zionist movement and how Israel utilizes CUFI for its own interests.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Ben Norton of The Grayzone to talk about the root issues driving Hondurans to migrate to the United States, Trump's racist comments directed at Congresswomen of color, Kamala Harris blaming Russian 'bots' for the rise of the Colin Kaepernick backed movement, how to push back against corporate media, and the creeping racist "Yellow Peril" sentiments in the US against China.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com