Why the "Douglass Plan" Will Not Buy Freedom for Blacks

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Palestine-based activist Samer Makhlouf to talk about the forced evictions of Palestinians by the IDF in the neighborhood of Silwan outside of Old Jerusalem, the potential for a revived national Palestinian movement and more.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dan Kovalik, author of “The Plot to Attack Iran: How the CIA and the Deep State Have Conspired to Vilify Iran,” to talk about Iranian boats approaching a British oil tanker in the straight of Hormuz, the western media's framing of Iran being the aggressor against the US and Europe, and what a US-Iran war would look like.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Bonnie Kerness, Program Director at American Friends Service Committee Prison Watch, to talk about efforts by the state of New Jersey to limit the scope of solitary confinement, the deplorable conditions in NJ state prisons, America's genocide and torture program within its prison system, and the copious amounts of money being made off of brown and black bodies in the US.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Dr. Jared Ball, father, husband, professor at Morgan State University, and curator of imixwhatilike.org to talk about Pete Buttigieg's "Douglass Plan" targeting black voters, the misunderstanding of "reparations" in America, the Netflix documentary "The Black Godfather", racial wealth gaps, the co-opting of progressive movement narratives, and the impact of pop culture on social movements.

