Epstein Scandal Rocks White House, Will This Be What Takes Down Trump?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to talk about the US government's efforts to contract a tech company to build the world's largest 'war cloud', the privatization of military intelligence, and the catering of technology companies to the US military.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Devyn Springer, host of the Groundings Podcast and digital outreach volunteer at the Walter Rodney Foundation, to talk about the impacts of increased US sanctions on Cubans and the Cuba economy, the thriving art scene on the island and the role of the Church and religion in the soci-political life of Cuba.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by playwright and actor Kelvin Roston, Jr. to talk about his play Twisted Melodies which examines the life and music of Donny Hathaway, the prominence of Hathway in Black culture, and the stigmatization of mental health in society. Twisted Melodies at Mosaic Theatre runs now through July 21st.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Jacqueline Luqman of Luqman Nation to talk about Labor Secretary Alex Acosta's defense of his record in handling a past Jeffrey Epstein case, Bernie Sanders' non-endorsement list, the importance of class struggle in electoral politics, Yahoo journalist Michael Isikoff re-asserting conspiracy theories around the death of DNC staffer Seth Rich, and the continued fallout from UK Ambassador to the US Kim Darroch disparaging comments about Donald Trump.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com