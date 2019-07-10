How Trump Forced Democrats to Become the Party of War

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by technologist Cory Lancaster to talk about ICE and FBI using facial recognition software to search State Driver license databases, how facial recognition software works, and what if any restrictions should be placed on law enforcement using technological tools.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Bill Honigman, California State Coordinator and Co-Coordinator of the Healthcare as a Human Right Issue Organizing Team for Progressive Democrats of America to talk about billionaire Tom Steyer entering the 2020 Democratic Presidential campaign and if voters will be attracted to Steyer's policies or repealed by his personal wealth. The group also talk about the latest court challenge to the Affordable Care Act of 2010.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Netfa Freeman, an analyst at the Institute for Policy Studies and coordinating committee member with the Black Alliance for Peace to talk about the bombing of a migrant detention center killing over 50 people, how the UN has chosen sides in the ongoing Libyan Civil War, the continued expansion of US imperialism and militarism across Africa, and how China may upset the US’ future plans on the continent.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Danny Haiphong, co-author of “American Exceptionalism and American Innocence: A People's History of Fake News―From the Revolutionary War to the War on Terror” to talk about the Department of Justice's interview with famed 'dossier' writer Christopher Steele, former Marine Lt. Col. Amy McGrath running against Mitch McConnell for Senate, how Democrats have become the American war party, the need for historical preservation of movement documents and individuals.

