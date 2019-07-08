Jeffrey Epstein's One-Way Plane Ticket to Jail

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Marvin Weinbaum, Director of Afghanistan and Pakistan studies at the Middle East Institute in Washington DC, to talk about a car bombing in Ghazni, Afghanistan that killed 12 people including many students, and whether US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad was correct in saying progress has been made in U.S.-Taliban peace talks.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by John Kiriakou co-host of Loud and Clear on Radio Sputnik to talk about Greece's center-right New Democracy Party landslide victory in Sunday's elections, what economic policies are expected from new Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and the downfall of the leftist Syriza party and the failure of Golden Dawn in the recent elections. The group also talks about the latest developments from Iran and its efforts to enrich uranium and to ease US sanctions against them.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Kevin Kamps, Radioactive Waste Watchdog at Beyond Nuclear, to talk about the risk California earthquakes have on nuclear reactors, the shocking number of nuclear sites built on fault lines, the ongoing fallout from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster, and why nuclear energy is not the answer to climate change.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Mondale Robinson of the Free Born Blacks PAC to talk about the arrest of billionaire Jeffrey Epstein for alleged sex trafficking, Elizabeth Warren's big second quarter fundraising haul, Tom Steyer's decision to run for President, Kamala Harris' plan for black homeownership, and Donald Trump's ahistorical July 4th speech.

