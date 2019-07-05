Americans Ignore History Because...TANKS!!!

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by James Wright, a journalist with The Canary to talk about Grime star Stormzy headlining the Glastonbury Festival, the political messaging infused throughout Stormzy’s performance, the growing global exportation of black British music, and the generational divide between supporters of the Labour and the Conservative parties in the UK.

In the second segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to talk about Iran surpassing previously agreed upon stockpile levels of enriched uranium, the US media's critique of Iran despite the US having pulled out of the JCPOA, the growing impacts of the US economic sanctions on Iran, and the regional implications of a US military strikes in Iran.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon discussed President Donald Trump's immigration policies with Jason Dzubow, an immigration attorney, partner at Dzubow & Pilcher, PLLC and blogger at www.asylumist.com.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Dr. Debbie Almontaser, Co-Founder and Secretary of the Board of Directors for the Yemeni American Merchant Association and the author of the book “Leading While Muslim” to talk about the limited conversation on the Yemen war during last week's Democratic debate, the ongoing Yemeni merchant boycott against the NY Post, the death threats aimed at Rep. Ilhan Omar, the ignorance of America's history with racism, and the erasure of African-American Muslims.

