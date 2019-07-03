Tanks, Fireworks, and Corrupt Politicians: The 'Reality' of America

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Alessandra Mondolfi, an art activist who has been at the frontlines of calling for the closure of the Homestead Detention Centre in Florida to talk about the flood of politicians visiting the children's detention centre, the huge profits private companies make from keeping the centre open, and the power of art to spur social changes.

In the second segment, Eugene and Sean are joined by Max Blumenthal, editor of The Grayzone, to talk about the growing humanitarian crisis in Honduras, the growing anger towards President Juan Orlando Hernandez, Israel's role in supporting the state repression of protestors, and the role the US played 10 years ago in overthrowing Honduras President Manuel Zelaya.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Donna Davis, Community Organiser in Tampa, Florida to talk about Governor Ron DeSantis signing a bill requiring ex-felons to pay fines before their voting rights are restored under Florida's 2018 Amendment 4 and the latest shifts in politics in the state.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by organiser and activist Calvin Jackson and Sputnik News Analyst Bob Schlehuber to talk about the second quarter fundraising numbers for Democratic candidates and Donald Trump, Kamala Harris corporate donor ties, Pete Buttigieg's comments on race at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition Convention, NBA championship odds, Nike pulling their American flag shoe from distribution, and ex-Michigan Governor Rick Snyder being hired at Harvard.

