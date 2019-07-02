Americans Donate Big Dollars to Generic White Guy

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Hajooj Kuka, filmmaker and member of the Sudanese nonviolent resistance movement Girifna to talk about the large protests that took place in Sudan over the weekend, how activists organized the protests without internet service and the continued calls for a civilian-led government.

In the second segment, Eugene and Sean are joined by Sputnik News Analyst Walter Smolarek on the ground in South Korea covering Donald Trump's meeting with DPRK leader Kim Jong-un at the Korean Demilitarized Zone, the importance of US-South Korea-North Korea talks, and why Democrats and the Japanese government do not want to see peace on the Korean peninsula.

In a special third segment hosts Sean Blackmon and Eugene Puryear discuss the ongoing protests in Hong Kong, in particular, their broader political significance for the city, the political prospects of Chief Executive Carrie Lam and the deeper economic and cultural issues facing Hong Kong People. The pair also discuss more in-depth the composition of the protests and their impact on the upcoming Taiwanese presidential election.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Bryan Weaver, Founder and Executive Director of Hoops Sagrada to talk about the horrendous conditions at ICE detention centers, the racist police terror behind American immigration policies, how Oregon Republicans killed a climate bill, gentrification in San Francisco and across the state of Oregon, NBA free agency, Mayor Pete Buttigieg's high second-quarter fundraising totals following the Democratic debates and why labor leaders never run for President.

