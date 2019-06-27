First Round of Dem Debates Separates the Wheat from the Chaff (Kinda?)

As 2020 Democratic hopefuls prepare for the first of two debates, Honduras marks 10 years of coup repression and the US' hopeless campaign in Afghanistan drags on.

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Marvin Weinbaum, Director of the Afghanistan and Pakistan Program at the Middle East Institute, to discuss two US soldiers killed in a Taliban ambush in Afghanistan, the prospects for Taliban peace talks while Ashraf Ghani remains in power and the growing elements seeking to replace Ghain at the head of the Afghan government.

In the second segment, Eugene and Sean are joined by Dan Kovalik, author of "The Plot to Overthrow Venezuela: How the US Is Orchestrating a Coup for Oil," to discuss the 10-year anniversary of the US-backed coup in Honduras that ousted Manuel Zelaya and installed Juan Orlando Hernandez, the deeply racist and repressive character of the JOH government and the role Honduras plays in US foreign policy in Latin America.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Sputnik News Analyst Bob Schlehuber with an on-the-ground preview of the first round of Democratic debate in Miami, the response to the debates from local political entities and what different potential candidates have at stake during the debates.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Jamarl Thomas, host of the Progressive Soapbox, and Brandon Sutton, host of the Discourse Podcast, to discuss how the lack of ideological diversity and bloated roster can potentially make for a boring debate, who is most likely to stand out, who needs to stand out and whether this debates represents the "B" squad of potential candidates.

