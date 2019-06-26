What Will Come First - Student Debt Forgiveness or Reparations?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Natasha Lycia Ora Bannan, Associate Council for Latino Justice to talk about a UN hearing on decolonization efforts on the island of Puerto Rico, the way the island serves politicians as a political football, and the Trump administration's delay in sending Puerto Rico $600 million in food stamp aid.

In the second segment, Eugene and Sean are joined by David Swanson, activist, journalist, radio host and author of the book "Curing Exceptionalism" to talk about new US sanctions directly targeting Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, what Democratic candidates for President will oppose Trump's warpath, and what questions should be asked at the Democratic debates in Miami this week.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by journalist Alexander Rubinstein to talk about the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (MEK), who is backing the formerly designated terrorist group, the efforts of the cultish formation to promote US regime change in Iran and for MEK leader Maryam Rajavi to lead the country.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by researcher Sam Menefee-Libey to talk about a bizarre day at the Oregon State Capital, the political and economic destabilization leading to mass migration, the detention of children at the US-Mexico border, Senator Bernie Sanders and Rep. Ilhan Omar's bill to cancel student debt, last week's hearing on the HR 40 Reparation bill, what to expect from the upcoming Democratic debates, and all the things worse than Donald Trump.

