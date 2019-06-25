Been There, Done That, Got the Jim Clyburn T-Shirt

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by James Wright, a journalist with The Canary, to talk about alleged domestic abuse charges against Boris Johnson, if Johnson or Jeremy Hunt will emerge as the next Prime Minister of the UK, if general elections in the UK are around the corner, and if or when the UK will ever leave the EU.

In the second segment, Eugene and Sean are joined by Nizar Farsakh, former member of the Palestinian negotiation team to talk about the latest efforts to broker a peace deal between Israelis and Palestinians, what to expect from the US and Jared Kushner led economic conference in Bahrain, if Palestinians will unite in opposition to the US proposed peace deal, and what if anything would set the two sides down a path towards peace.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Sputnik News Analyst Walter Smolarek to talk about the US cyber attacks against Iran, what would send Trump to war, the war complicity of the Democratic Party, and the impacts of a US-Iran war on Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Mondale Robinson of the Free Born Blacks PAC to discuss Rep. Jim Clyburn's large fish fry event with 2020 potential Democratic candidates in South Carolina, the political potential of the Black church and the outdated and ineffective tactics of the consultant class and old guard Black political leaders.

