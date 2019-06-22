10 Minutes From War: What Scared Trump Away From Bombing Iran?

What is Trump's foreign policy; US picks Venezuela Coup over housing American poor; whose behind the Syrian Network for Human Rights

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Anoa Changa, lawyer and host of "The Way With Anoa" to talk about Donald Trump's last minute decision to not launch military strikes against Iran, what was behind the decision, and what strategy the GOP and Democratic Parties will take on foreign policy heading into the 2020 elections.

In the second segment, Eugene and Sean are joined by Kei Pritsker, a journalist and organizer with the Party For Socialism and Liberation, to talk about the economic costs to Donald Trump's attempted coup of Venezuela, the lack of housing in the US at the expense of US imperialism, and how Democrats and Republicans funnel millions of tax payer dollars to their developer friends amidst a domestic housing crisis.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Max Blumenthal, editor of The Grayzone, to discuss the Syrian Network for Human Rights, a pro-intervention operation masquerading as an independent nonprofit group. Blumenthal explains the SNHR’s murky funding sources, how it’s staffed by top Syrian opposition figures, purposefully publishes disinformation and is given carte blanche to advocate for the toppling of Bashar Al-Assad by prominent journalists, major media platforms and NGOs.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by organizer and activist Calvin Jackson and Civil and Social Innovation expert Kendrick Jackson to talk about Iran, Roy Moore running for Senate again in Alabama, Washington D.C. Counsel-member Jack Evan's home being raided by the FBI, a North Carolina pool banning dreads and baggy pants, cops in St. Louis and Philly under investigation for offensive social media posts, and the Supreme Court ruling on racial bias and juries.

