I'm Sorry You're Not Sorry, Moore and Biden on the Campaign Trail

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by David Ewing of the US-China People's Friendship Association to talk about Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to North Korea, what the meeting will mean for an upcoming meeting between Xi and Donald Trump, and how the US uses Hong Kong as a bargaining chip against China.

In the second segment, Eugene and Sean are joined by political analyst Mitchell Plitnick to talk about Iran shooting down a US drone, whether the drone was a US "Global Hawk" and where the drone was shot down, why Iranians are not looking for war with the US, where Democrats stand on the escalating conflict, and Britain, France and Germany's efforts to revive the Iranian deal.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to talk about the US sending $250 million dollars of military aid to Ukraine and the charging of four individuals for murder for their role in shooting down a Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 five years ago.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik News Analyst to talk about the US Senate and the UK courts blocking arms sales to Saudi Arabia from their respective countries, how war hurts Trump's re-election chances, Joe Biden's failure to apologize over segregationist remarks, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser's upcoming trip to Israel, Roy Moore running for US Senate in Alabama, the Republican's efforts to attract black votes, and Space Jam 2.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com