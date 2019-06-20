Why Aliens Fly by Earth and a Juneteenth Hearing on Reparations

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Lee Stranahan, host of "Fault Lines" on Sputnik News, to talk about Donald Trump's official 2020 re-election kick-off in Orlando, Florida, and what in Trump's speech most excited his base.

In the second segment, Eugene and Sean are joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, Moores Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston, to talk about the history of Juneteenth, a House Judiciary hearing on reparations featuring Ta-Nehisi Coates and Danny Glover and his new book "White Supremacy Confronted: U.s. Imperialiim and Anti-communism Vs. the Liberation of Southern Africa from Rhodes to Mandela."

Our conversation with Dr. Horne continues as he discusses the legacy of Cecil Rhodes, the relationship and history between black Americans and the anti-Apartheid movement in South Africa, the role student organizers played in ending apartheid, and the importance of the Comprehensive Anti-Apartheid Act of 1986 under President Ronald Reagan.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by technologist Cory Lancaster to talk about Juneteenth and the Congressional hearing on reparations, the ever-growing tech mafia behind Andrew Yang, sex cult leader Keith Raniere found guilty in court, the Federal Reserve maintaining current interest rates, 'The View' host Whoopi Golberg blaming actress Bella Thorne for her nude photos being leaked, and Rachel Dolezal's poorly timed Pride tweet.

