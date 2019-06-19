Shanahan Out at Department of Defence; Trump Warns of Mass Deportations

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by human rights lawyer Jonathan Kuttab to talk about the sudden death of former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi, what democracy looks like in Arab nations, increased US troops in the Middle East, and the monied interests behind war in the Middle East.

In the second segment, Eugene and Sean are joined by Rodrigo Stein and Jose Leandro of La Clínica del Pueblo to talk about Donald Trump's latest threats to mass deport undocumented immigrants, the chilling effect Trump's scare tactics are having on immigrants, the challenges and complexity to serving vulnerable populations, and the desperate need for communities to focus on the health outcomes of immigrants.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Maurice Carney, co-founder and Executive Director of Friends of the Congo, to discuss reignited ethnic tensions in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, how capitalism and resource exploitation instigate these conflicts and Blackwater founder Erik Prince expanding his mining operations in the DRC.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Jamal "DJ One Luv" Muhammad, host of the "Love Lounge" radio show on Square1Radio.com to talk about Bill Cosby's father's day message, police drawing weapons on a young family in Phoenix, Harvard rescinding its offer to a Parkland survivor over 'racist' comments, the pressures forcing people into the US military, the importance of HBCUs, Andrew Yang's proposal to implement a Universal Basic Income, and Patrick Shanahan withdrawing his nominee for Secretary of Defence.

