Is the Gulf of Oman the New Gulf of Tonkin?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Richard Becker, author of “Palestine, Israel and the US Empire" to discuss Sara Netanyahu, wife of Prime Minister Benjamin, being convicted of illegally using public funds, the impact these scandals have on the Netanyahu's and Bibi naming an undeveloped stretch in occupied Golan Heights, "Trump Heights."

In the second segment, Eugene and Sean are joined by Venezuelanalysis.com writer Paul Dobson to talk about associates of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido embezzling humanitarian aid money, how the US-instigated regime change effort against President Nicolas Maduro is waning, the ongoing impact of sanctions and the vibrancy within the Chavista movement.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Asa Winstanley, an investigative journalist and Associate Editor with The Electronic Intifada, to talk about a million-dollar influence campaign sponsored by the Israeli government to attack the Boycott, Divest and Sanctions (BDS) Movement, false accusation from Israel of "bots" and "fake accounts" driving a boycott against Eurovision in Tel Aviv and the expansive nature of Israel's war against BDS,

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Ben Norton of The Grayzone to discuss the ripple effects of Washington's dubious accusations of Iran attacking Japanese tankers, the increasing isolation of the US and how Washington may be preparing for a new Cold War.

