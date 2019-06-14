Memphis Uprising After Police Killing; Assange One Step Closer to US

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by independent journalist, writer, and researcher Denis Rogatyuk to talk about the latest efforts to extradite Julian Assange, the continued jailing of Assange's friend software developer Ola Bini in Ecuador, and the growing media censorship in Ecuador by President Lenín Moreno.

In the second segment, Eugene and Sean are joined by Dr. Richard Wolff, Economist and Professor at the New School University and author of the new book "Understanding Marxism" to talk about Bernie Sanders' speech defining Socialism, the growing acceptance of 'socialism' in the United States, the systematic undoing of FDR's New Deal progressive reforms over the last 50 years, the uniqueness of Marxism, and the failure of capitalism to bring equality and liberty for all.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa to talk about a deepfake Mark Zuckerberg video posted to Facebook, what can be done to prevent the spread of fake photos and videos, the battle over technology and how society uses it, the lack of political will in the US government to regulate tech giants, and how union busters are now using social media to target organized labor.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Ari Theresa, Lawyer at Stoop Law, and Memphis mayoral candidate and Country Commissioner Tami Sawyer to talk about the United States Marshals Service killing 20-year-old Brandon Webber and the police-community face-off that ensued, Pete Buttigieg's "Douglass Plan" aimed at black voters, and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Councilmembers' pay-to-play political antics.

