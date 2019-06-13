Are You the Next Target of US Domestic Terrorism?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Jason Dzubow, an immigration attorney, partner at Dzubow & Pilcher, PLLC and blogger at www.asylumist.com to talk about the hung jury in the case of Scott Warren who was accused of harboring migrants and the broader implications of case on immigration activists.

In the second segment, Eugene and Sean are joined by Jennifer Ubiera, Executive Committee member of Law 4 Black Lives DC and the Movement 4 Black Lives DC Steering Committee to talk about the limited access citizens are given to police body camera footage, the ways in which DC government block access to body camera footage, the increase in police use of force by the Washington DC Metropolitan Police Department, and the shockingly low investment in youth programs by the DC government and Mayor Muriel Bowser.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Jon Liss, Co-Executive Director of Virginia New Majority, to talk about the Virginia primary election results, the wins by progressive anti-establishment candidates, Joe Morrissey's political comeback, and the legacy of the Unite the Right rally in 2017.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Kristine Hendrix, President to the University City School Board, Junior Bayard Rustin Fellow with the Fellowship for Reconciliation and contributor to the Truth-Telling Project and "We Stay Woke" podcast to talk about the number of deaths of prominent activists involved in the Ferguson uprisings in 2014, the threat of white supremacy in the United States, death threats made against Representative Rashida Tlaib, the politics behind Netflix's "When They See Us", and the latest efforts to legalize and normalize the usage of marijuana in Illinois and Nevada.

