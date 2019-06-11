Dems Losing Grip on Russiagate and 2020 Presidential Campaign

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by journalist Chris Jarvis to talk about the WWE's recent show in Saudi Arabia, the efforts by Saudi Arabia to cast itself as undergoing dramatic social reforms, and the PR disaster facing WWE after pulling women and certain wrestlers from the Saudi show.

In the second segment, Eugene and Sean are joined by Jude Woodward, the author of "The US vs China: Asia's new Cold War?" to talk about protests in Hong Kong over an Extradition bill that would send suspected criminals to mainland China, the efforts to integrate Hong Kong more deeply into China, the heightened anti-China rhetoric in the West, and the latest in the ongoing US-China trade negotiations and its impact on the global tech giant Huawei.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Florence Comeau of the 1804 Movement for All Immigrants to talk about the ongoing protests in Haiti demanding the resignation of the president of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse, the violent repression of the protests, the colonial legacy of Haiti and the role of outside actors.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Jamarl Thomas, political analyst and host of the Progressive Soapbox to talk about the death of rapper Bushwick Bill of Houston rap group the Geto Boys, Rep. Jerry Nadler reaching a deal with the Justice Department around documents from the Mueller Report, Democratic candidates taking jabs at Joe Biden in Iowa, the generic white men running for President, will Silicon Valley censorship become an election issue, and why 'lesser evil' politics do not work.

