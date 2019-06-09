Biden Flip Flops in the US, WWE Bodyslams in Saudi Arabia

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Aline Piva, a journalist and a member of Brazilians for Democracy and Social Justice

In the second segment, Eugene and Sean are joined by reporter Morgan Baskin to talk about "point-in-time" homeless counts in Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles, the shocking number of youth homelessness in the nation's capital, the denial of services to homeless families, and the growing number of Americans facing housing instability.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Abby Martin of The Empire Files to talk about her new documentary "Gaza Fights For Freedom", what the corporate media got wrong about Gaza's March of Return, the violent anti-Arab sentiment and racism across Israel, ongoing border protests, and the US Congress's obsession with stopping the BDS movement.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Bryan Weaver, Founder and Executive Director of Hoops Sagrada and Sputnik News Analyst Bob Schlehuber to talk about Joe Biden flip-flopping on the Hyde Amendment, Presidential hopeful Seth Moulton's efforts to get into the press, Jay Inslee wanting a climate only debate, the sideline drama at the NBA, and the WWE in Saudi Arabia.

