Are American Corporations Now in Charge of American Free Speech

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Phil Brenner, Professor of International Relations and Affiliate Professor of History at American University to talk about the economic impacts of Trump Administration regulations regarding US citizens traveling to Cuba and why Trump may not be able to bully his way past a trade war with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

In the second segment, Eugene and Sean are joined by Jason Dzubow, an immigration attorney, partner at Dzubow & Pilcher, PLLC and blogger at www.asylumist.com to talk about the Trump administration ending basic services for migrants like education, legal aid, and recreation, the inability of the Trump administration to curb migration through punitive measures, and the realities of why migrants are leaving their homes in the first place.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Marika Pfefferkorn, Co-Founder Coalition to Stop the Cradle to Prison Algorithm (CPA Coalition) and Twin Cities Innovation Alliance (TCIA) Director to discuss a recent victory to halt a data-sharing agreement between police and schools that would've targeted students of color, the dangers of inherent bias in predictive analytics and how technology can be used to criminalize young people.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Natacia Knapper, organizer with Stop Police Terror Project DC and Sputnik News Analyst Bob Schlehuber to talk about YouTube's new censorship rules, Julian Castro's "People First Policing" plan, the DNC rejecting a climate centric debate, and the new X-Men film "Dark Phoenix".

