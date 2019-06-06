Why a Reactionary Will Not Beat Trump; Humans Near Extension?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by journalist Alex Rubinstein to talk about the latest Western propaganda aimed at North Korea, why Americans and others are so susceptible to misinformation, and how false reports pave the way for war.

In the second segment, Eugene and Sean are joined by Kelly Stone, Senior Policy Analyst at ActionAid USA, to talk about a new climate change analysis warning of potential human extension by 2050, the role climate activists will play during the 2020 Presidential campaign, Joe Biden's outdated climate policy, and understanding what can be done to mitigate climate change.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist Ted Rall to talk about the police raid of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation over their Afghanistan stories, the threat this poses to journalists exposing state crimes, the lack of corporate press support for Wikileaks, and why Progressives will not vote for Joe Biden.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Delonte Gholston, Pastor of Peace Fellowship Church in Washington, DC to talk about Paul Manafort being sent to Riker's Island, the reactionary runs by Democratic Presidential candidates, what may lead blacks and Hispanics to vote for Donald Trump, Joe Biden reaffirming his support for the Hyde Amendment, and Jay-Z being hip-hop's first billionaire.

