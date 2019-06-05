Where is the Disaster Relief for Police Racism and Brutality?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Joe Plumer, attorney for the Red Lake and White Earth Ojibwe bands, to talk about the Minnesota Court of Appeals reversing the state Public Utilities Commission's approval of the Line 3 oil pipeline replacement project's environmental review and the continued infringement on Native rights's by the US and fossil fuel corporations.

In the second segment, Eugene and Sean are joined by Mac Hamilton, Executive Manager at STAND: The Student-led Movement to End Mass Atrocities and Hajooj Kuka, filmmaker and member of the Sudanese nonviolent resistance movement Girifna, to talk about the ongoing protests in Sudan, the killing of at least 35 sit-in protestors by security forces and the Janjaweed militia, the role regional and international actors are playing in the ongoing standoff, and what led to the collapse of Omar al-Bashir.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by actor Jonathan David Martin to talk about the play "Describe the Night" by Rajiv Joseph at Woolly Mammoth Theater, how we grapple with historical anomalies and competing histories, the power of stories, and the play's unique seating arrangement.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Jamal "DJ One Luv" Muhammad, host of the "Love Lounge" radio show on Square1Radio.com to talk about a new study highlighting racist police social media activity, the Central Park 5 series "When They See Us", the use of restraint and isolation of student in DC schools, Congress passing a $19 billion Disaster Relief Bill, and the efforts to trip Bernie Sanders up on race issues.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com