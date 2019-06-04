US and Iran: What's Left to Talk About?; Liverpool Wins in Madrid

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Vicki Cervantes, North America Coordinator of the Honduras Solidarity Network to talk about ongoing protests in Honduras, the crackdown on protesters by President Juan Orlando Hernández, and the increased anger towards the US involvement in supporting Hernandez.

In the second segment, Eugene and Sean are joined by Laura Carlsen, Director of Americas Program for the Center for International Policy to talk about the myths Donald Trump is peddling around Mexican migration to the US, the response of the Mexican government to proposed US tariffs on goods, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's first 6 months in office, and Mexico's geopolitical role in ongoing conflicts in Venezuela and Cuba.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dane Figueroa Edidi, a Black, Cuban, Indigenous, Nigerian trans woman, performance artist, and playwright to talk about her brand new show "Klytmnestra: An Epic Slam Poem" at Theater Alliance in Washington, DC, the death of transgender refugee Johana Medina while in ICE custody, and Donald Trump's very political acknowledgement of Pride month.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by writer David Shams to talk about Liverpool's Champion League victory, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo saying the US is ready for unconditional talks with Iran, whether or not Foreign policy will play a role in the 2020 Presidential elections, the politics of voter suppression, Rep. Duncan Hunter admitting his military unit had 'killed probably hundreds of civilians' in Iraq, and Facebook doxing a Trump supporter after uploading a video of Nancy Pelosi.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

