The New Cold War between the US, China, and Russia

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa to talk about how Snap employees created tools to abuse and gain privileged access to Snapchat user data, and how hackers gained access to blueprints and data from Perceptic, a producer of US border license-plate scanning technology.

In the second segment, Eugene and Sean are joined by China Dickerson, Chair of the Women's Caucus in the Young Democrats of America, to talk about Democrat Jamie Harrison challenging longtime South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham in 2020, the likelihood of Democrats taking the Senate in the next US general election, the efforts in the state of Missouri to eliminate all abortion clinics,

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Janine Africa of the MOVE 9 to talk about her and Janet Holloway Africa's release from prison after 41 years, the inaccuracies and lies pushed by the media about MOVE, how MOVE were pioneers around animal rights, environmental justice and nuclear abolition, and the effort to free the remaining MOVE members from prison.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Ben Norton of The Grayzone to talk about UN experts saying Julian Assange is showing symptoms of psychological torture, the US corporate media's compliance with the US government, the history of the Espionage Act, the New Cold War between the US, China, and Russia, US Congressional members calling for an increase in US military presence in Syria, and what was behind China blocking Google from the country.

