The 'Myth' of American Slavery and Other Failures of US Education

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Jeffrey Carr, Cybersecurity consultant, author of "Inside Cyber Warfare" and Founder of Suits and Spooks to talk about how the N.S.A. lost control of the cyberweapon EternalBlue, how the cyberweapon is now being used against nation-states and municipal governments, what the role of the US federal government plays in preventing cybersecurity and the ways you can protect yourself from the next cyber attack.

In the second segment, Eugene and Sean are joined by Dan Kovalik, author of "The Plot to Overthrow Venezuela: How the US Is Orchestrating a Coup for Oil" to discuss the Venezuelan negotiations taking place in Norway, the deaths caused by the US sanctions in Venezuela, and why American liberal elites are hungry for a military invasion of Venezuela.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Siena Merope-Synge, staff attorney for the Institute for Justice and Democracy in Haiti, to discuss ongoing political unrest in Haiti aimed at removing President Jovenel Moise, the depths of the Moise administration's corruption, thievery and involvement in human rights abuses, the response, or lack thereof, from the international community and the role of the US government and other outside actors.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Jamal "DJ One Luv" Muhammad, host of the "Love Lounge" radio show on Square1Radio.com to talk about the lack of education in American schools around slavery, the approaches to reducing violent crime in urban centers, who will run the legal marijuana industry, the plethora of roads and monuments dedicated to slave owners, and the unnecessary prequels, reboots and sequels being made in 2019.

