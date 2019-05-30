How Facebook Will Pick the Next President; More Creepy, Sleepy Joe

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by political analyst Mitchell Plitnick to talk about Robert Mueller's press conference and resignation from the Justice Department, the nuances of obstruction of justice charges, and what, if any, next steps Democrats will take in impeaching Donald Trump.

In the second segment, Eugene and Sean continue to be joined by political analyst Mitchell Plitnick to talk about the upcoming Gulf Cooperation Council meeting, The Saudi blockade of Qatar and the politics of GCC relations.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Joseph Richardson, Jr., Associate Professor, African-American Studies Department at University of Maryland to talk about the spike in shootings in Washington, DC and other US cities over the Memorial Day weekend, the systematic efforts to block the collection of gun violence data, the racially unjust way violent crime is addressed in America, and what role the lack of police accountability plays on the broader efforts to reduce violent crime in communities.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Kendrick Jackson, Civil and Social Innovation expert, to talk about the efficacy of lighting yourself on fire near the White House, Joe Biden's most recent touching fiasco, Facebook's vested interest in Republicans using their platform, how race and labor has shaped America's immigration policy, the big money behind EB5 visas, and the continued drama around the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com