Why Being Anti-Trump Isn't Enough

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Anoa Changa, lawyer and host of "The Way with Anoa Changa," to talk about the narrowminded anti-Trump focus of the Democratic Party, Republican Fred Keller winning in a special election in Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional District and political consultant Symone Sander's cringe-worthy defense of Joe Biden's 1994 Crime Bill.

Eugene and Sean continue to be joined by Anoa Changa in the second segment to dsicuss the Democrats fear of self-critique, the low favorability numbers among Black voters for Senators Kamala Harris and Cory Booker and the issue of "authenticity" in Black politics.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by actor and teacher KenYatta Rogers to talk about the new show "Spunk: Three Tales by Zora Neale Hurston" which is at Signature Theater through June 23rd, the intersection of blues, theater, and literature, and the future of American theater.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Ashton P. Woods, Community Activist with Black Lives Matter Houston, to talk about the ongoing investigation into the police murder of Pamela Turner in Baytown, Texas, the disciplinary hearing for the NYPD officer who choked Eric Garner to death,popular conceptions of individual criminality, the shooting death of Muhlaysia Booker in Dallas, and the lack of findings in the Ralph Northam yearbook investigation.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com