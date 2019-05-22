Survey Says: Socialism and Racism on the Rise in the US

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, Moores Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston to talk about the never ending aftermath of the Mueller Report, the red-baiting of Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard, and Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden's big business deals in Ukraine and China.

In the second segment, Eugene and Bob continue to be joined by Dr. Gerald Horne to talk about a very racist and apolitical story by NBC News claiming Russians were planning to train African-Americans to establish a pan-African state in the American South, and the history and importance of the Freedom newspaper.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Mac Hamilton, Executive Manager at STAND: The Student-led Movement to End Mass Atrocities to talk about the potentials of the World Food Programme suspending aid to Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, the potentials of the UN to reestablish a cease-fire between warring parties, the efforts to end the US support of Saudi Arabia and the UAE actions in Yemen, and the misunderstood and characterization of the relationship between Houthis and Iranians.

Later in the show, Eugene and Bob talk about the the NBA and NHL playoffs, Mel Gibson's upcoming film "Rothchild", the regressive tax schemes DC Mayor Muriel Bowser uses to fund her development projects, Venezuelan negotiations in Norway, a racist active school shooting drill in Pennsylvania, and a new poll from Gallup around Socialism.

