With No Time to Waste on the Environment, Politicians Waste More Time

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Bay Area News Group reporter Nico Savidge to talk about the San Francisco police raid on the home of freelance reporter Bryan Carmody over leaked police documents in relation to the death of Public Defender Jeff Adachi in February 2019.

In the second segment, Eugene and Sean are joined by Ben Norton of The Grayzone to talk about the escalation of tensions between US and Iran, if Trump's base wants foreign wars, drone attacks on Saudi oil pipelines, the relationship between Houthis and Iran, and the impact of new US sanctions on the Iranian people.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Michael Kane, Executive Director, National Alliance of HUD Tenants (NAHT) and Geraldine Collins, Board President, NAHT, to talk about the impact of Donald Trump's proposed HUD budget cuts, the shocking and deplorable conditions of public housing in the United States, efforts to privatize public housing.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by writer and environmental justice organizer, Kari Fulton and Sputnik News Analyst Bob Schlehuber to talk about Joe Biden's defense of the 1994 Crime Bill, the role the Movement for Black Lives will play in the 2020 election, the growing "Gravelanche" movement around Mike Gravel, the need for holistic environmental policies, efforts to curb pharmaceutical drug prices in New Jersey and beyond, and San Francisco banning facial recognition software by police.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

