Trump's Non-Military Wars Come to a Head

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Kei Pritsker, member of the Embassy Protection Collective and organizer with the Party For Socialism and Liberation, to talk about the ongoing fight over the Venezuelan Embassy in the US, the collaboration between DC police, the State Department, and the pro-Juan Guaidó opposition, and the dangerous precedent the showdown has for international law around embassies.

In the second segment, Eugene and Sean are joined by Dr. Richard Wolff, Economist and Professor at the New School University, to talk about the ongoing US-China trade war, the possibilities of the two sides reaching a trade agreement, the role US car manufacturers play in negotiations, the impact of the trade war on US consumers, and what the drop in the Dow Jones means if anything for the economy.

Back from a recent trip to Cuba, Netfa Freeman, an analyst at the Institute for Policy Studies and coordinating committee member with the Black Alliance for Peace joins "By Any Means Necessary" to discuss conditions on the ground in Cuba with the announcement of rationing in the country due to US sanctions, how the US government and media skews the reality of what happens in Cuba and how the sanctions tie in with US foreign policy in Latin America

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Jacqueline Luqman of Luqman Nation to talk about lawsuits from 40 Attorney Generals against generic drug makers over price-fixing, the potentials for a Biden-Harris Presidential tickets, the Supreme Court ruling against Apple over app prices, efforts by HUD to evict 55,000 children from public housing, the controversy around professor Ron Sullivan at Harvard University, and Mike Pence's hypocritical speech to students at Liberty University.

