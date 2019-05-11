Do Democrats Need Cardi B and Kim Kardashian to Defeat Trump?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by John Kiriakou, co-host of "Loud and Clear" on Radio Sputnik to talk about the release of Chelsea Manning from prison, if Manning could return to prison next week, and why the media rarely covers the government punishment of whistleblowers.

In the second segment, Eugene and Sean are joined by James Early, Former Director of Cultural Heritage Policy at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution and board member of the Institute for Policy Studies, to talk about the upcoming South African elections, role of South Africa in global affairs, what a mass global worker's movement would look like and the importance of principled criticism of revolutionary and progressive movements.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Laytrayal Simmons of Reignite Psychological and Consulting Services in Washington, D.C. to talk about the release of a new video recorded by Sandra Bland during her traffic arrest in 2015, generational and historical trauma within black communities, the nuances and benefits of "self-care", and the need for children and adults to have the vocabulary to explain their feelings.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by China Dickerson, Chair of the Women's Caucus in the Young Democrats of America to talk about Donald Trump's anger over John Kerry speaking with Iranian officials, how Democrats beat Donald Trump in 2020, Alabama's efforts to ban and criminalize abortion, movie and television companies boycotting Georgia over their abortion stances, the ongoing protests at the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington, D.C., and if celebrities can influence people to support social justice issues.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com