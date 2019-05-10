Florida Man Signs Bill to Arm Teachers at Schools

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Whitney Shepard, an organizer with Stop Police Terror Project DC, to talk about the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department's killing of D'Quan Young, the lack of transparency around this and other police killings, and the militarization of US police across the country.

In the second segment, Eugene and Sean discuss the latest results from the South African elections, what the results will mean for the ANC as they continue to maintain the rule of the country, what the rise of smaller parties means for the S. African political landscape, the future of land re-distribution, and the impact of the elections on Zimbabwe, Botswana, Zambia, and other African countries.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Brandon Wu, Director of Policy and Campaigns, ActionAid USA to talk about the efficacy, messaging, and demographics behind the Extinction Rebellion movement in the UK, the heavy military response towards and legacy of Standing Rock, and what type of civil disobedience is needed to address climate change.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Jamarl Thomas, political analyst and host of the Progressive Soapbox to talk about Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar agreement with parts of Trump's Tax Law, how Democrat's "big tent" approach will collapse under its' own weight, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signing a bill allows teachers to be armed in classrooms of public schools, a new report finding nearly half of white Republicans say it bothers them to hear people speaking foreign languages, the South African elections, and the latest from Jussie Smollett's future on "Empire".

