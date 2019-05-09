What to Watch for in the South African Election Results

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. James Kilgore, Author of "Guidelines on Electronic Monitoring" joins the show to discuss a new report on Electronic Monitoring (EM) in Illinois and its national implications, how mass incarceration is transitioning to a digital phase with the same harmful impacts and how a holistic human-centered approach to crime and other social issues is necessary as mass incarceration continues to show no positive change.

In the second segment, Nicholas Wolpe, Chief Executive of the Liliesleaf Trust and Museum joins the show to talk about Wednesday's elections in South Africa, the long term implications of the election on domestic and international politics, the large margin of victory the African National Congress is expecting in the elections, and what fault lines are still plaguing the county.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ben Norton of the Grayzone to discuss his coverage of large anti-government protests on the ground in Colombia against US-backed President Ivan Duque, how Colombia has the most assassinations of activists anywhere in the world and the double standard of attention given to human rights violations in Colombia as opposed to that given to left-leaning governments in Latin America.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Bryan Weaver, Founder and Executive Director of Hoops Sagrada to talk about racial discrimination in the small town of Hoschton, Georgia, Don King's relationship with Donald Trump, God's plan for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, South African and Guatemalan elections, Dr. Jill Biden's comments on Anita Hill, Reverand Jerry Falwell Jr. needing the help of former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, and a few Jessie Jackson stories to round out the hour.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com