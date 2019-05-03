How to Fight Climate Change, Corruption, and US Imperialism

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Patrick Henningsen, writer, global affairs analyst, and co-founder and executive editor of 21st Century Wire, to talk about Julian Assange's U.S. extradition hearing in London, what charges the US will look to bring against the Wikileaks founder, and Assange's 50-week sentence for jumping bail.

In the second segment, Brandon Wu, Director of Policy and Campaigns, ActionAid USA joins the show to talk about how climate catastrophe exacerbates the rise of nationalist and fascist sentiments, Yellow Vests protests against regressive taxes aimed at climate change, the compounded problems caused by Hurricane Idai and Hurricane Kenneth in Africa, and global movements that are taking hold in protection of the environment.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Tim Crosland, Director of Plan B and a legal adviser to Extinction Rebellion to talk about the High Court allowing the expansion of UK's Heathrow Airport amidst protests from climate groups, Parliament deciding on a climate emergency vote and the urgency of a mass response to climate change.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by writer David Shams to talk about Steve Moore withdrawing from Federal reserve consideration, the disaffected Trump voter, if the US will go to war with Venezuela or Iran, Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh's resignation, and Candace Owens stepping down as the Communications Director at Turning Point USA.

