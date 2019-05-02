Venezuela Coup Fails to "Take Off"

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Lucas Koerner, writer at Venezulanalysis.com to talk about the latest developments in Venezuela, how Leopoldo López escaped from house arrest, the lack of accountability around US sanctions against Venezuela, and just how much longer Maduro will be able to stay in power.

In the second segment, award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist Ted Rall joins the show to talk about Attorney General Barr testifying in Congress over the latest Mueller Report drama, the scatterbrain approach Democrats have taken toward Russia-gate, and whether or not Democrats will make Bernie Sanders a sacrificial lamb in 2020.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon continue to be joined by Ted Rall to talk about Julian Assange being sentenced to 50 weeks in UK jail for jumping bail, the lack of an organized left to speak in defense of Assange and the attack on whistle-blowers, and Margaret Sullivan's misunderstanding of the role of journalists.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Anoa Changa, lawyer and host of "The Way with Anoa Changa" and Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik News Analyst to talk about May Day protests in France, Actor Jussie Smollett not returning to "Empire", the rise and socialization of bullying high school students, the highly controversial politics around pay for firefighters in Houston, Texas, Alabama House's efforts to make abortions felony crimes, Alabama and other states eroding access to abortion and family planning services, and the student walk outs in Homewood-Flossmoor High School.

