Guiado Calls for Final Phase, Maduro Supporters Rally in Venezuela

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Venezuelanalysis.com writer Paul Dobson to talk about the re-energized efforts to remove President Maduro from power in Venezuela, the support of the American government of opposition figure-head Juan Guaidó, and what the response by pro-government supporters will be after the latest coup attempt.

In the second segment, technologist Chris Garaffa joins us to discuss to talk about the lack of transparency around Google and other tech companies search algorithms, the efforts by the Washington Post and Western media to silence independent or foreign media outlets, and WhatsApp suspending Spain's left-wing party Podemos' communication channel days before the Spanish election.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Chuck Kaufmann National Co-Coordinator of the Alliance for Global Justice to discuss the AFGJ's new book "Live from Nicaragua: Uprising or Coup?" What motivates corporate media and NGOs distortions about Nicaragua and the country's strategic value to US imperialism.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Mondale Robinson of the Free Born Blacks PAC and Anoa Changa, lawyer and host of "The Way with Anoa," to talk about Joe Biden's surge in the primary polls, Alyssa Milano's poor attempt to silence internal Democratic dissent, Stacey Abrams's decision not to run for Georgia Senate in 2020, 101 reasons why Cory Booker should drop out of the 2020 Presidential race, Pete Buttigieg and Al Sharpton's awkward breakfast, the problem's with Jay-Z's 'Gentrify Your Own Hood' lyric, and T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle.

